Rifle season begins Saturday, new app takes hassle out of hunting

ROANOKE (WSLS 10) – Hunters around Virginia all well know, Saturday is the start of rifle season.

The highly anticipated day for sportsman comes with a new twist of technology this year for those wanting to take some of the hassle out of the hunt.

iphone-gov-app-192x400This year the Virginia Department of Game and Inland fisheries created a free app for smartphones that makes checking in game easier than ever.

The new mobile app is called “GoOutdoorsVA.” One of the most advanced features allows hunters to electronically check their game in by typing in their identification and harvest information.

Go Outdoors Virginia is a new online portal and what VDGIF calls a “one-stop shop” for hunters to purchase recreational fishing and hunting licenses and even to renew vessels, sign up for quota hunts and more.

For more information on the new app, visit the website or download in your android or iphone app store.

