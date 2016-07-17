Former Roanoke County School Board Member drops lawsuit

SALEM (WSLS10) – A former member on the Roanoke County School Board said he no longer plans to file a lawsuit, after stepping down in order for his wife to get a promotion. Thomas McCracken, who represented the Catawba District on the Roanoke County School Board, told the news to his congregation at his church Sunday morning.

The reason he decided not to sue the school board is because he doesn’t want to distract students said McCracken.

McCracken said students should be focusing on their studies and not the lawsuit.

The other reason is because he doesn’t want to cause tension between himself and board members.

“Giving up something I was very passionate about, something that I believed in deeply and something that had support was the fact that now you have four guys on the school board and Tom and the relationship is fractured and now they’re enemies and opposing and now all the attention is on that and I was not happy with that at all,” McCracken said.

He didn’t say if he would run in the election later this year to get his seat.

The School Board’s lawyer issued a statement earlier this week in regard to the lawsuit and in part it said “The School Board believes Mr. McCracken’s action with respect to his wife’s promotion may have been a violation of State and Local Government Conflict of Interest Act.

They have not yet responded to McCracken dropping the lawsuit.