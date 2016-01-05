Danville teacher’s aide facing 100 counts of possession of child pornography

UPDATE: Michael Edwards pleaded guilty to 21 counts of child pornography. Edwards faces a maximum sentence of 205 years. His sentencing is scheduled for April 26, 2016.

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) — A grand jury has issued a 100-count indictment for possession of child pornography against a teacher’s assistant at Danville Public Schools.

The grand jury indicted Michael Nelson Edwards, 58, on Monday.

According to the Danville Police Department, on September 16, 2015, officers executed a search warrant at Edwards’ home and seized computer equipment and printed copies of hundreds of images of suspected child pornography. At the time of the search warrant, Edwards was working as a teacher’s aide at George Washington High School.

Danville Public Schools administration was notified and Edwards was immediately suspended from his work duties and banned from all Danville Public Schools property. The Danville School Board will make a final decision on Edwards’ job status.

Edwards is currently being held in the Danville City Jail without bond.