Danville teacher’s aide facing 100 counts of possession of child pornography

By Published: Updated:
Michael Nelson Edwards

UPDATE: Michael Edwards pleaded guilty to 21 counts of child pornography. Edwards faces a maximum sentence of 205 years. His sentencing is scheduled for April 26, 2016.

DANVILLE (WSLS 10) — A grand jury has issued a 100-count indictment for possession of child pornography against a teacher’s assistant at Danville Public Schools.

The grand jury indicted Michael Nelson Edwards, 58, on Monday.

According to the Danville Police Department, on September 16, 2015, officers executed a search warrant at Edwards’ home and seized computer equipment and printed copies of hundreds of images of suspected child pornography. At the time of the search warrant, Edwards was working as a teacher’s aide at George Washington High School.

Danville Public Schools administration was notified and Edwards was immediately suspended from his work duties and banned from all Danville Public Schools property. The Danville School Board will make a final decision on Edwards’ job status.

Edwards is currently being held in the Danville City Jail without bond.

 

Related Posts

MEDIA GENERAL may allow you to upload, post, transmit or otherwise provide content to MEDIA GENERAL Web sites, including, but not limited to, photos, video, audio, comments, articles, blogs, forums and any other such communication in which you provide content to the Web site ("User Content"). You agree that you are solely responsible for your communications and any content you provide. Read full terms and conditions of use by clicking here.

1 thought on “Danville teacher’s aide facing 100 counts of possession of child pornography

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s